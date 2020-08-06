Lovi Poe's 'Hindi Tayo Pwede' is now top trending movie in Netflix Philippines

MANILA – Senator Grace Poe congratulated her sister Lovi after the actress’ film became the top trending movie on Netflix Philippines.

“Proud of the work you do, dear Lovi! Congratulations on making it to Netflix Philippines #1 trending for #HindiTayoPwede movie,” she wrote on Instagram.

Lovi appreciated her sister’s kind words and said: “Love you, Ate! Thank you!!”

In Lovi’s own Instagram post, she thanked everyone who has already seen her movie with Marco Gumabao and Tony Labrusca on the streaming platform.

“Mahirap talaga mag-let go if sa kanilang dalawa ka nakakapit,” she wrote in jest, referring to her two leading men.

“Seriously though, thank you guys for making #HindiTayoPwede (Once Before) #1 on @netflixph! Sa mga hindi maka-let go diyan, nood na,” she added.

“Hindi Tayo Pwede” was made available on Netflix Philippines on August 4.

In the movie, Poe and Gumabao play good friends. But unknown to Poe’s character, her best friend (Gumabao) is secretly in love with her.

Things take a turn when her boyfriend, played by Labrusca, dies in a car accident, and she turns to her friend for comfort during this trying time.

Written by Ricky Lee and directed by Joel Lamangan, “Hindi Tayo Pwede” opened in Philippine theaters last March 4.

Read our movie review here.