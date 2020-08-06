Jon Jon Briones is one of the lead stars in new Netflix series 'Ratched'

Jon Jon Briones as Dr. Richard Hanover in a scene from 'Ratched.' Handout

HOLLYWOOD -- Jon Jon Briones is one of the lead stars of “Ratched,” the upcoming Netflix drama series inspired by the classic film “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.”

He stars as Dr. Richard Hanover who goes toe-to-toe with the infamous asylum nurse Mildred Ratched played by Sarah Paulson.

Doing the right thing is a motivation that the actor is familiar with.

Having experienced being a struggling actor in Hollywood, he reflects on the blessings that he has received since playing The Engineer in the musical "Miss Saigon."

“Every time I wake up and realize I'm going to work and I'm one of the leads, it brings me back to talking to myself, remembering where I came from in Manila, from a poor family in one of the slums of Quezon City,” he said.

“If someone told me back in those days, ‘Oh, you're gonna be in Hollywood,’ I would have have laughed. Because when you think about, it's like that's impossible. That's not gonna happen. So every time I wake up in the morning I'm very grateful,” he added.

Briones, who had a short but critically praised performance as the father of Andrew Cunanan in “The Assassination of Gianni Versace,” is in every episode of “Ratched.”

The pandemic is affecting many actors and Briones said he still takes every opportunity that comes his way.

“I'm still auditioning. There were a couple a few days ago. But the thing is you just do that but you don't really know if it's gonna be made, when it's gonna start. So you just do what you can, which I appreciate the auditions because I'm in a way, I'm getting practice,” he said.

“Ratched” also stars Sharon Stone, Vincent D’Onofrio and Cynthia Nixon.