Bailey May, now 18, named ambassador of UK animal park

MANILA -- Former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Bailey May is celebrating his 18th birthday on Thursday, August 6.

In a recent post on Instagram, May, who is a half-British, announced that he is now the official ambassador of Paradise Wildlife Park, a family-run animal park located in Broxbourne in Hertfordshire, England.

"Not only did I hand feed my favorite animal ever, I am proud to say I am officially an ambassador of Paradise Wildlife Park," May wrote in the caption.

May started his showbiz career when he joined "Pinoy Big Brother: 737" in 2015.

In 2017, he was named as one of the artists of global pop group "Now United" which was formed by Simon Fuller who famously created the reality TV phenomenon "American Idol" and managed the career of the Spice Girls.