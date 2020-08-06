Home  >  Entertainment

Aiko Melendez flaunts slimmer figure in swimsuit photos

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 06 2020 11:28 AM

MANILA -- Actress Aiko Melendez flaunted her new figure after her remarkable weight loss.

Melendez went on a low-calorie diet these past months and was able to shed off pounds.

As a result, a confident Melendez wowed her followers as she shared her swimsuit photos on Instagram. 

"Bounce back 10x stronger," she wrote in the caption.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

