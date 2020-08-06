Home > Entertainment Aiko Melendez flaunts slimmer figure in swimsuit photos ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 06 2020 11:28 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn MANILA -- Actress Aiko Melendez flaunted her new figure after her remarkable weight loss. Melendez went on a low-calorie diet these past months and was able to shed off pounds. As a result, a confident Melendez wowed her followers as she shared her swimsuit photos on Instagram. "Bounce back 10x stronger," she wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ms Aiko Melendez (@aikomelendez) on Aug 3, 2020 at 2:26am PDT View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ms Aiko Melendez (@aikomelendez) on Aug 4, 2020 at 2:25am PDT View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ms Aiko Melendez (@aikomelendez) on Aug 5, 2020 at 5:31pm PDT Share Facebook Share on Twitter LinkedIn Aiko Melendez, weight loss, diet Read More: Aiko Melendez weight loss diet