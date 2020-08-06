ABS-CBN’s ‘Sino Ang May Sala,’ star Bela Padilla nominated in 15th Seoul International Drama Awards

Bela Padilla portrayed the conflicted lawyer Juris in ‘Sino Ang May Sala.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — The ABS-CBN crime drama “Sino Ang May Sala,” as well as its lead star Bela Padilla, are among the nominees in the 15th Seoul International Drama Awards announced on Thursday.

Internationally titled “Mea Culpa,” the Dreamscape Entertainment production is competing in the serial drama category, alongside entries from Turkey, Colombia, Brazil, China, and Taiwan.

Padilla, who played the conflicted lawyer Juris in the series, is up for best actress, ranking her alongside Britain’s Imelda Staunton, Taiwan’s Shu-qin Ke, Czech Republic’s Zuzana Stivinova, and South Korea’s Si-Eun Park, Hyo-Jin Kong, and Ji-Eun Kim.

“Sino Ang May Sala” is the lone Philippine competitor this year. A total of 212 entries from 41 countries have been nominated, according to organizers.

“Sino Ang May Sala,” which featured an ensemble cast including co-lead Jodi Sta. Maria, aired for nearly five months as part of ABS-CBN’s Primetime Bida block until August 2019.

The 15th Seoul International Drama Awards will livestream its awards ceremony on September 15. The show will host only local nominees and presenters, and will not be open to a live audience as part of safety measures amid the coronavirus pandemic, organizers previously said.