SB19 battles Seventeen in Billboard’s fan army face-off

MANILA – Popular P-pop group SB19 is going head-to-head against K-pop act Seventeen in the 2023 Billboard Fan Army Face-Off final round.

Based on online voting, the two pop groups reached the last stretch of the face-off with 64 artists’ fan armies battling it out.

The quintet and Seventeen edged out rapper Cardi B and Shakira during the semifinals of the Billboard’s online contest.

EXO, Selena Gomez, Nicki Minaj and girl group TWICE also made it to the quarterfinal round.

The voting will run until August 8 that will determine the top fan army of 2023. Last year, Stray Kids emerged victorious in the Fan Army Face-Off.

Past winners of the contest were Super Junior’s E.L.F, T-ara’s Queens and BIGBANG’s VIPs.

Meanwhile, SB19 made a guest appearance on Los Angeles show “KTLA 5 Morning News” on Wednesday morning (US time), where they performed their latest hit "Gento."

The five members of SB19 were also interviewed on the show, where they talked about their sold-out show at The Grove in Anaheim, California, as well as their "Pagtatag" EP and world tour.

SB19's devoted fans, collectively known as A'TIN, expressed their love and support for their idols as #SB19onKTLA5 and DALAWAMPUNG MILYONG GINTO became trending topics on microblogging site Twitter.

