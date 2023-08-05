Robi Domingo learned the true meaning of being a Kapamilya in 2020

Robi Domingo at his contract signing with ABS-CBN

MANILA -- Ever since Robi Domingo stepped into the "Pinoy Big Brother" house in 2008, he has considered ABS-CBN as his second home.

The network was where Domingo made a name for himself as one of the most sought-after television presenters.

"I have regarded this place to be my home and it will continue to be my home and with you guys, I am with family," Domingo said during his recent contract signing with ABS-CBN.

His first regular hosting stint was in the ABS-CBN music channel MYX, where he debuted as a VJ. Not long after, however, he was trusted to take on various projects -- from reality shows and game shows to variety shows and talent competitions.

"As a host, as a talent on stage, it is not just up to me. The show became good because of the people who made that possible and I'm talking about the people on cam and off cam," Domingo explained.

But his journey to the spotlight was far from glamorous.

"Ang daming beses ko na umiyak sa ABS-CBN because I needed to learn it the hard way and the long way," Domingo admitted.

The most important lesson he learned, however, was in 2020, a time where he said the home network that brought his career to new heights hit "ground zero."

"Ang important ay to be there," Domingo tearfully said during his media conference. "The truest and realest meaning of being a Kapamilya…. Kung saan walang wala na, kung saan pagod na pagod na, bagsak na baksak, doon lalabas ang totoong Kapamilya."

Thus he did not think twice about signing a new contract with Star Magic -- even if there had been previous offers from other networks.

Domingo vowed to continue to inspire, entertain, and serve Filipinos all over the world as a Kapamilya.

"I prayed about it and for it. I said na my values are aligned with this company and this company only. Unless the ship is not floating, doon na ako mag-jump ship. I would fight for them or with them," he said.

ABS-CBN COO for Broadcast Cory Vidanes, meanwhile, said she was grateful to Domingo for choosing to stay with ABS-CBN as it continues to adapt to the digital landscape.

"Robi has always had the heart of a Kapamilya. A Kapamilya has a good heart, a grateful heart, a humble heart, and heart for others. Thank you for standing with us, by us, and everything we've been through. Words cannot express," she told Domingo.

Moving forward, Domingo hopes to take on educational game shows and projects.

"I want to host a game show about knowledge naman. I think it is high time for us to bring back the golden age of game shows where people would be rewarded because they know stuff. We need thinking Filipinos. With that, we need a game show. I want to be one of those who mount that too," he said.

He went on: "It is a good foundation to have especially viewing habits of kids right now, kailangan natin values."

Domingo also said he is interested in taking on acting again, particularly wholesome sitcoms.

"I would love to do stints not rom-coms but sitcoms, 'Palibhasa Lalake,' 'Okidokidok,'" he enthused.

Domingo admits he knows his career will continue to rocket to new highs as well plunge to new lows -- what he can only guarantee, however, is that he will remain a Kapamilya nonetheless.

"I will say it on and on, I will be Kapamilya forever," he declared.

Related video: