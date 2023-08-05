Max Eigenmann wins Best Actress in ASEAN Film Festival

MANILA – Actress Max Eigenmann captured the top acting plum in the 2023 ASEAN International Film Festival and Awards on Friday.

Eigenmann’s acting prowess in the 2022 film “Kargo” impressed the international film festival judges.

The movie follows the story of Sara (Eigenmann), whose entire family perished in a motorcycle accident in Iloilo. The lead character seeks revenge, believing that her family was murdered.

Meanwhile, director Carlo Obispo also brought pride and honor to the country after being recognized as the Best Director in the film festival for his film “The Baseball Player.”

The movie, which is about a Moro child soldier aspiring to become an athlete, also claimed the top honor for the 18th edition of the Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival last year.

“The Baseball Player” follows the story of the 17-year-old Moro soldier Amir who tried out to be a player in a local university. But his dreams were put on jeopardy as an all-out war against the Moro rebels broke out.

It was also selected as an entry in the Asian Competition category of the 21st Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) in 2022.

“The Baseball Player” stars Tommy Alejandrino alongside JM San Jose, Tess Antonio, Don Melvin Boongaling, Sue Prado, Pongs Leonardo, Joel Saracho, Bon Lentejas, Ely Cellan, and Arnold Reyes.