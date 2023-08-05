Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – Jasmine Curtis-Smith is relishing the chance to finally revisit where her showbiz career started – noontime show “It’s Showtime!”.

Curtis returned to the “Showtime” stage on Saturday to open the show with a dance production, 13 years since gracing the same stage with her sister Anne Curtis.

“Dito nagsimula ang lahat sa totoo lang talaga. Thank you for having me back, Showtime family,” she said during the opening gap of the show.

According to Vice Ganda, Jasmine is a true-blue Showtime baby after appearing in the program during its early days on television.

“Si Ate nalaman niya lang kahapon na mag-ge-guest ako. Ako ang dahilan kung bakit siya pumasok ngayon. Kaya dapat lagi nyo ako gine-guest...Parang homecoming yung feeling,” Jasmine explained during the online segment.

“Bago ako magsimula sa showbiz, sumasama lang ako kay Ate. Nanonood ng Showtime and then eventually dahil lagi akong sabit, sige nga mag-prod na nga sila ni Anne.”

Jasmine is the latest Kapuso star to appear on ABS-CBN’s noontime program after the likes of Julie Anne San Jose, Ken Chan, Barbie Forteza, and Sanya Lopez.

This has become possible since “Showtime” debuted on GMA-owned GTV Channel in July – a historic milestone in Philippine television.

Jasmine celebrated the partnership of the two network giants that gave her an opportunity to visit on the show again.

“Para akong tumanggap ng isang malaking yakap and niyakap ka ng pabalik ng warm and tight hug. Thankful ako na may opportunity ako na tumawid ng legit. Legal para sa aking network,” she added.

The noontime show also airs on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z.