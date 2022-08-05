MANILA -- Celebrity couple Kristine Hermosa and Oyo Sotto celebrated the first birthday, as well as the Christian dedication of their youngest son Isaac.

Hermosa took to social media to share photos taken by Nice Print Photography from the event attended by their family and friends.

Also present were Sotto's parents -- Vic Sotto with wife Pauleen Luna, and Dina Bonnevie with husband DV Savellano.

"I never thought I’d do this kind of event again, until you came along our dear precious Isaac. God is truly a God of surprises. Praise God for all the people who made Isaac’s day extra special.. all your time and efforts are very much appreciated. To our family and friends —- you never fail to overwhelm us with your love. Maraming salamat! Mahal na mahal namin kayo," Hermosa wrote.

Oyo married Hermosa in January 2011. They first met in 2004 when they starred in the first "Enteng Kabisote" movie.

They have four other children together: Ondrea Bliss, Kristian Daniel, Kaleb Hanns, and Vin.

