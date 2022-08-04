LOOK: How Vivoree Esclito marked her 22nd birthday

MANILA – Kapamilya actress Vivoree Esclito made sure to celebrate her birthday in style.

On Instagram, Esclito shared a glimpse of her colorful and playful photoshoot to mark her 22nd birthday.

“Awra tayo kase birthday natin today!!! #ChapterV22,” she said in the caption.

Some of her celebrity friends took time to greet the young actress in the comment section.

Charlie Dizon, Michelle Vito, Sam Cruz, Jayda Avanzado and Andi Abaya dropped their messages for Esclito on Instagram.

“ASAP Natin ‘To” stars Darren Espanto, Zsa Zsa Padilla, and Jason Dy also did not forget to remember the actress’ special occasion.

Last month, ABS-CBN's Star Music released the official music video of "Did I Let You Go" by Esclito and Jon Guelas from the official soundtrack of the second season of the hit series "He's Into Her."

Esclito is also one of the main stars of the series which stars Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano.

The actress has been very active in showbiz amid pandemic, having been included in the cast of “Hello, Stranger", “Your Face Sounds Familiar”, “He’s Into Her”, and “Click, Like, Share.”

