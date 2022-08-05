MANILA -- International pop star Lady Gaga has confirmed her casting in the sequel of the DC film "Joker" opposite Joaquin Phoenix.

The American singer-songwriter made the confirmation through a social media post on Friday, uploading a teaser of "Joker: Folie à Deux," which is set for release in cinemas on October 2024.

Joker: Folie à Deux

10.04.24 pic.twitter.com/obp7T9lBFL — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 4, 2022

Earlier reports said Gaga was in talks to play Harley Quinn in the “Joker” sequel. It was also revealed that the movie will be a musical.

Joaquin Phoenix won his first Oscar award for Best Actor for his performance in "Joker."

Margot Robbie played Harley Quinn in the DC superhero films "Suicide Squad" (2016), "Birds of Prey" (2020), and "The Suicide Squad" (2021).

