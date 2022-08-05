MANILA -- Alas Joaquin, the eldest child of Kylie Padilla and Aljur Abrenica, celebrated his 5th birthday on August 4.

In their respective social media accounts, Padilla and Abrenica shared their birthdays greetings for their son.

"Happy birthday to my panganay. We love you," Padilla wrote on her Instagram page as she uploaded snaps of Alas and a clip showing the five-year-old boy blowing his birthday candle.

For his part, Abrenica thanked his son for the lessons he learned about being a father.

"Happy birthday, anak. Hindi man tayo magkasama pero alam ko naging makahulugan at masaya ang araw mo. Hindi mo alam ang dami mong napapaligaya na tao. Nagpapasalamat ako dahil ang dami kong natututunan sa 'yo bilang isang ama. Papa will always be here for you. Proud ako at ako na muna swimming coach mo sa ngayon," he wrote.

Padilla and Abrenica have another child, Axl, who is turning 3 years old this December.

The couple separated last year.

