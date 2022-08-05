Maymay Entrata is the second cover girl of Slay magazine. Star Magic

MANILA — Maymay Entrata is “ready to slay” as she was revealed Friday as the new cover girl of Star Magic’s digital magazine, Slay.

In a teaser, Entrata is shown strutting on a helipad, fittingly with her massive pop hit “Amakabogera” heard in the background.

“Ganda niya ay irarampa, di magpapatinag sa sasabihin ng iba, umaapaw ang karisma, ang tunay niyang ganda, sa lahat naiiba,” the teaser’s description read, in reference to the song.

The ABS-CBN talent agency describes Slay as “a digital video magazine celebrating the beauty and power of women.”

Slay is also said to be “a platform where women get to splay being a cover girl and uncover themselves as they share their ow stories of inspiration.”

The maiden issue of Slay was released in May, with actress-singer Alexa Ilacad as its debut cover girl.

Both Entrata and Ilacad, along several other Star Magic artists, are currently in the US for “Beyond the Stars,” a concert series celebrating the 30th anniversary of talent agency, with stops in New York City on August 6, San Francisco on August 12, and Los Angeles on August 14.

