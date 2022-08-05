Jacob Collier to hold concert in Manila in November

MANILA — Jacob Collier is set to bring his “Djesse” tour to the Philippines later this year, the English musician announced on Friday.

It’s happening!!!! Bangkok, Manila, Japan, Australia and NZ - see you in November & December 2022. Tickets at https://t.co/EIIVx2oVIy 🚀 🚀 pic.twitter.com/cCrBUwN0y0 — Jacob Collier (@jacobcollier) August 5, 2022

Collier will perform at The Filinvest Tent in Muntinlupa City on November 23.

“It’s happening! See you!” he tweeted, sharing a poster of his tour dates.

His scheduled Manila visit is part of the latest leg of his “Djesse” concert series, along with stops in neighboring Asian countries as well as Australia and New Zealand.

Collier is the musician behind the hits “Time Alone With You” with Daniel Caesar, “All I Need” with Mahalia and Ty Dolla Sign, and “In Too Deep” with Kianda Lede, among others.

To date, since 2017, he has won five Grammy awards, all for Best Arrangement. He was also nominated for Album of the Year for “Djesse Vol. 3” in 2021.