The OG K-pop girl group is back!

South Korean group Girls' Generation on Friday released a new album and music video to celebrate the band's 15th anniversary.

All eight members participated in the 10-song album called "FOREVER 1" which is fronted by the title track. The group also unveiled a music video for "Forever 1."

The album dropped on digital platforms on Friday, August 5, while physical copies will be released on August 8.

This is the band's first release as a full group since the 2017 album "Holiday Night."

Girls Generation debuted in August 5, 2007 with the iconic "Into the New World," which has lived on as a protest anthem used in demonstrations and pride parades in South Korea and Thailand.

Other hits from the group are “Gee” (2009), “Genie” (2009), “The Boys” (2011), “I Got A Boy” (2013), “Mr. Mr.” (2014) and “Lion Heart” (2015).

The group originally had 9 members until Jessica’s departure in 2014. Taeyeon, Sunny, Hyoyeon, Yuri and Yoona are still under their original label, SM Entertainment. Tiffany, Sooyoung and Seohyun left the label in 2017 but have remained part of the group.

Dubbed the "Nation's Girl Group," Girls' Generation is one of the most recognized and influential act in K-pop history. The members have remained household names in South Korea's entertainment scene, either as soloists, actress, and variety show hosts.

