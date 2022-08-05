American hitmaker Benny Blanco has dropped his new song “Bad Decisions” on Friday.

The pop single features the vocalists of K-pop supergroup BTS — Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — as well as rapper Snoop Dogg.

The collaboration, performed predominantly by BTS’ vocal line with punches from Snoop Dogg, was credited under the septet’s name, making it the first official release of the K-pop group since they announced in June they would be focusing more on individual projects for an indefinite period.

In “Bad Decisions,” Blanco, who is behind “Moves like Jagger” by Maroon 5, “Teenage Dream” by Katy Perty, “Tik Tok” by Kesha and ”Dynamite” by Taio Cruz, again showed his knack at producing mixes that pull insatiable demand on pop radio.

This time, the producer created his next possible chart-topper by layering an addictive hook sung by Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook over a catchy beat and punctuating the rhythmic verses from Snoop Dogg with buoyant cheers from the South Koreans.

The single is the first track the producer released from his forthcoming third album, which is slated to drop later this year.

