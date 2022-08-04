Coco Martin as Cardo in ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — Nearing its finale after nearly seven years on air, “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” once again broke its digital audience record Thursday, as it reached 360,000 concurrent live viewers on Kapamilya Online Live.

The episode, titled “Pagtugis,” saw Cardo’s (Coco Martin) Task Force Agila infiltrating the hideout of Lily (Lorna Tolentino), in the process killing four of her allies — Albert (Geoff Eigenmann), Jeremy (Jimboy Martin), Adrian (Jerome Ponce), and Augustus (Dax Augustus).

The action-packed scenes proved to be another record-breaking hit, with the episode’s concurrent viewers on Kapamilya Online Live peaking at 360,851 — a new all-time high — according to producer Dreamscape Entertainment.

The previous record of 350,000 was recorded on July 11.

Walang Hanggang Pasasalamat sa hindi niyo pagbitaw, mga Ka-Probinsyano!!! ALL-TIME HIGH tayo ngayong gabi! #FPJAP7Pagtugis pic.twitter.com/sgZRy8K8YZ — DreamscapePH (@DreamscapePH) August 4, 2022

The milestone coincides with the ongoing countdown to the August 12 conclusion of “Ang Probinsyano,” after a history-making run as the Philippines’ longest-running teleserye.

“Ang Probinsyano,” the country’s No. 1 TV program for nearly five years until ABS-CBN was forced off free television, has steadily grown its online viewers since mid-2020, when the network migrated its programming to digital.

Over the last two years, the Coco Martin starrer has led ABS-CBN titles in marking successive audience milestones on Kapamilya Online Live, with the latest being a scripted drama crossing the 300,00-mark in concurrent viewers.

Aside from Kapamilya Online Live, “Ang Probinsyano” can be watched via Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, CineMo, and iWantTFC.