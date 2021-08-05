MANILA -- The emotions-filled wedding video of Yam Concepcion and Miguel Cuunjieng has finally been unveiled weeks after they tied the knot in New York City.

Held aboard a yacht that cruised the Hudson River on the evening of July 24, the couple can be seen in the seven-minute clip both unable to stop their tears as they look back on all the struggles they’ve conquered in the years they were together.

As noted by Concepcion in her wedding vow, their love story is unique and special in many ways because it was a long-distance relationship from the very beginning.

Nonetheless, their constant effort to make time for each other made it possible for them to finally arrive on their wedding day.

The video also featured the speeches made by Cuunjieng’s father as he welcomed Concepcion to the family.

Concepcion and Cuunjieng got engaged on December 31, 2018, during a holiday break in Niseko, Japan.

They have been a couple for six years before they got married.