MANILA -- Almost a year after they got married, celebrity couple KZ Tandingan and TJ Monterde have no plans of having a baby soon.

In a digital conference for their playlist "Simula" which features their Visayan songs "Dodong" and "Inday," the couple shared their plans before starting their own family.



The two got married on August 28 last year during the pandemic.

"Mag-a-anniversary kami this month pero hindi pa namin totally na-experience 'yung pagta-travel na kaming dalawa lang. Kasi ikinasal kami sa (panahon) ng pandemic. Sa ngayon ang priority namin ay kami muna. Kung maari makapag-travel muna kami right after the (pandemic) kung puwede na," Monterde said.

"Sa seven years namin na together dalawang beses pa lang kami nakaalis ng Manila na kaming dalawa lang, Tagaytay pa at Batangas. Both happened nitong taon lang na ito. Ang dami pa naming gustong gawin," Tandingan added.

If given a chance, the couple said they want to go to Japan.

"Favorite namin 'yon but never kami nakapunta na kaming dalawa lang. It's always group palagi ...never pa 'yung kaming dalawa lang," Tandingan said.

"And isa rin sa reasons why ayaw muna namin mag-baby is because kapag may baby na kasi it changes everything. Kumbaga kapag may baby na, the baby automatically becomes the top priority over anything. So gusto muna namin ma-enjoy yung time na kaming dalawa lang muna," she added.

