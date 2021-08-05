Actress and model Sam Pinto teared up as she was surprised by her loved ones with a mermaid-inspired baby shower, a few weeks before giving birth to her first child with husband Anthony Semerad.

On Instagram, Pinto shared snaps of the party attended by her family members and closest friends.

“Thank you for showering us with much LOVE and lots of mermaid things,” she said in the caption.

“Super had fun!!! I wasn’t expecting to see all of you anytime soon but I’m so happy I did. Heart is full. Mia is super excited to meet all of you soon!”

Meanwhile, Pinto’s friend Gwen Zamora also gave advice about enjoying her pregnancy, hinting how time flies.

“We can’t wait to meet you, our little mermaid Mia, good job party committee on surprising our radiant Mama @sampinto_,” Zamora quipped.

“You’re almost there babe! One advice I can give is embrace and enjoy every moment because next thing you know she’ll be running all over place and throwing tantrums! Hehehe.”

Last week, Pinto looked radiant as she posed for her pregnancy shoot as she prepares to welcome her first child.

Pinto expressed excitement to meet her bundle of joy as she uploaded photos from her maternity pictorial.

"My love for you will grow every day just like you will. Even still inside my belly," Pinto wrote.

Pinto and Semerad also revealed that they are going to name their daughter Mia Aya Semerad. Pinto is due to give birth in August.

After nearly three years in a relationship, Pinto and Semerad got engaged in November 2019, and got married last March.

