LOOK: KathNiel, SB19 seen on Times Square billboard

MANILA — Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, along with SB19, were spotted Thursday on a digital billboard in Times Square, New York.

I never thought that fangirling can be this fulfilling/gratifying. The joy almost felt like a personal victory. So happy for the boys!



The screen and music superstars were featured on the massive LED screen, alongside YouTube sensation Mimiyuuuh and basketball player Ricci Rivero, as part of an ad campaign of Pepsi.

Ahead of the release of official photos, fans of KathNiel and SB19 were able to capture stills of the billboard through a live camera footage from AE Signage, showing its installments on 1560 Broadway.

Expressing pride in their idols’ involvement in the campaign, their fan groups initiated the trending hasthags #KathNielWorldwideWithPepsi and #SB19SaNYatLA.

Find the time stamp on the photo and there's our Mahalima! SLMT @pepsiphl! 💙✨🥺



Aside from the Times Square feature, the same ad is also reportedly on display in Dowtown Los Angeles.

Among those who shared their excitement over the billboard was Padilla’s mother, actress-host Karla Estrada.

“I wish I’m in Times Square right now!” she wrote on Instagram. “At magsisisigaw ako ng, ‘Anak ko ‘yan! Anak ko ‘yan!’ Congratulations KathNiel and the entire team!”