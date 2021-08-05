Ed Sheeran to perform 'Bad Habits' at MYX Music Awards

MANILA – Ed Sheeran will be performing his latest single “Bad Habits” at the upcoming MYX Music Awards on August 7.

Sheeran announced this via a post on his verified Facebook page on Wednesday.

“Hello Kapamilya and MYX fans! I’ll be playing a MYXclusive performance of my single 'Bad Habits' at the MYX Music Awards 2021 this August 7 (Saturday),” he said.

“Thanks for the amazing support. Watch out for it! Love you,” the British pop singer added.

Sheeran recently released “Bad Habits” after a four-year break.

In an exclusive one-on-one interview with ABS-CBN News last month, Sheeran revealed that he took his time before going back to the studio.

“I became a dad. I didn’t want to get straight back to work and enjoy my daughter,” he said.

Sheeran welcomed his daughter named Lyra Antartica with his wife Cherry Seaborn in September 2020. Since then, he has spent the lockdown period taking care of his daughter.

But eventually, Sheeran hit the studio and recorded songs for his upcoming album. He particularly wanted a song that would sound different from his usual trademark sound -- just like what he did in his previous albums “Divide” (2017) and “Multiply” (2014).

That’s how “Bad Habits” was born.

“I finished the album, it was everything I want it to be. I wanted to make another tune that was just as interesting,” he said.

Recording and producing tracks for his upcoming album in the middle of lockdown was not particularly hard for Sheeran and his team. He said they followed the protocols and safety guidelines set by the UK government.

As for the music video, Sheeran explained the concept of the vampire.

“The concept of the song is bad habits come out when the sun goes down and bad habits stop when the sun comes up. I felt that was like keeping with the vampire. The video is completely crazy,” he said.

Sheeran said he misses performing on stage in front of a live audience and he is hoping that the light at the end of this pandemic tunnel is getting brighter.

Sheeran has already performed twice in Manila -- once in 2014 at the Mall of Asia Arena and the last one was in 2017 at the MOA Open Concert Grounds. Both were jampacked and filled to the very last seat. Sheeran said this is why Filipino fans play a significant part in his career.

“Philippines was the very first time I ever felt like a star. I live in England and in England, even when you’re successful, they kind of resent you. But in the Philippines, I arrived, the amount of love, people everywhere was just like, I just felt so loved. It was really, really wonderful. I don’t think there’s another place in the world that gives that amount of love to people. You guys are the best fans in the world. That first show I did in Manila, was the craziest show I ever played,” he said.

“Manila was good. The Philippines, you guys are such music lovers. You guys are fanatical about music and it’s wonderful to come out and play in a place that loves music that much. So I’m just honored that you guys love me,” he added.