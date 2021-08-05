Cinemalaya to put spotlight on these 4 feature films

MANILA – The 17th edition of Cinemalaya is going online via KTX.ph as it puts a spotlight on the short film genre.

For its Indie Nation section, the film festival will present four full-length feature films including “Lockdown” by Joel Lamangan, “Kintsugi” by Lawrence Fajardo, “Don Filipo” by Tim Munoz, and “ECQ Diary (Bawal Lumabas)” by Arlyn dela Cruz Bernal.

“Lockdown” follows the story of a returning overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who desperately turns to cybersex in the middle of a global pandemic and a struggling economy.

The Lamangan film stars Paolo Gumabao, Max Eigenmann, Allan Paule, Ruby Ruiz, Jess Evardone, Jim Pebanco, Angeline Sanoy, Paul Jake Paule, Sean de Guzman and Alexis Yasuda.

Meanwhile, “Kintsugi,” which stars JC Santos and a cast of Filipino and Japanese actors, tells the story of an OFW factory worker who develops a close bond with his employer’s daughter.



“Don Filipo” is about a remote village that is gripped with fear as its residents are going missing one by one. When a young nurse arrives to care for an ailing Don Filipo, the film’s viewers are left wondering if he will be the next victim.

The film stars Luis Padilla, Adrian Arias, Rap Robes, Megan Sharpe, Steven Eduard Yu, Gaye Piccio, JM Martinez, Beverly Benny, Dindeth Ditablan, Nanette Gamboa, Yuri Ladrero, Yoh Buenaventura, Naomi Christine Gamboa, Aaron Javier, Justine Suan and Potinairs Vicente.

Lastly, “ECQ Diary (Bawal Lumabas)” focuses on two sisters in their 60s who are reunited in one house in 2020 during the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

Confined in just one place because of the pandemic, the two sisters, Susan and Amalia, found themselves confronting an old issue that kept them apart for many years.

Starring in the film are Elizabeth Oropesa, Daria Ramirez, Unica Yzabel, Danni Ugali, Joshua De Guzman, Anthony Bayarong, Janiel Lorenzo, Krizytynne Reign Nodalo and Maegan Ysabelle Punla.

This year's Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival will run from August 6 to September 5.