MANILA -- Cebuano pop-rock singer Kervin Kane has transformed the classic Visayan song "Ulahi Na Ang Pagbasol Ko" into a mellow rock tune released under ABS-CBN’s DNA Music label.

Originally popularized by Evelyn Bacarra, "Ulahi Na Ang Pagbasol Ko" means "it’s too late for me to blame" and tells of one’s surrender over a failed relationship, likening it to a withering flower.



In a statement, Kane said he's honored for the chance to add his flavor to the Visayan classic.

"Being able to make my own rendition of the song makes me feel more proud as a Cebuano artist. It's a great opportunity for me to make a version of the song that was written by one of the most prominent Cebuano composer-musicians, Mr. Max Surban,” the 28-year-old Cebu native said.



Kane's version "bears the same charged sense of the song’s lyrics in Bisaya — but now infused with a mellow rock production, positively taking the track to a crisp direction."



Prior to remaking “Ulahi Na Ang Pagbasol Ko,” Kane recently put a twist on the Tausug song “Ina Ku Kalasahan” by incorporating Cebuano and Tagalog to its lyrics. Earlier this year, he also released his self-penned single “Pelikula.”



Kane, a singer-songwriter, is also a multi-instrumentalist. He pursued music full time in 2019, after he was discovered at one of the bars where he frequently played gigs at.

His version of “Ulahi Na Ang Pagbasol Ko” is now out on various digital music platforms and on DNA Music’s YouTube channel.



