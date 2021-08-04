Aspiring pageant queen Kira Balinger dazzles in birthday snaps

MANILA — Kapamilya actress Kira Balinger marked her birthday with the release this week of themed pictorials, generating excitement among her followers for a future pageant bid.

Balinger turned 21 on Tuesday, August 3.

“Leave a little sparkle wherever you go,” Balinger captioned a set of photos where she is seen posing in gowns by Mark Bumgarner and Chynna Mamawal.

The glamorous look drew comments from fans, saying Balinger appeared ready to join a national pageant.

Balinger has said entering pageantry is “definitely in my plans,” with the ultimate goal of bringing home a crown to the Philippines.

A separate pictorial, meanwhile, reflected Balinger’s other passion. Donning a jumper and with her face painted, Balinger channeled her artistic side.

Balinger is an avid painter, with an entire Instagram page dedicated to her virtual gallery.

Balinger was last seen in the hit primetime drama “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin,” which concluded in March 2021.

