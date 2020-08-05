'Words will never be enough': Anne Curtis honors COVID-19 frontliners

MANILA -- Actress-host Anne Curtis on Tuesday took to social media to express her support to all frontliners who are risking their lives to fight the continuous spread of COVID-19.

Curtis's tweet came after the medical community’s plea to place Metro Manila under stricter lockdown measures, amid the surge of COVID-19 cases in the capital region.



On Monday, President Rodrigo Duterte reverted Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal and Bulacan under modified enhanced community quarantine until August 18.