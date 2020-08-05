Why Jake Zyrus had reservations about his documentary 'Jake and Charice'

MANILA – A documentary on the life of singer Jake Zyrus was recognized at this year’s US International Film and Video Festival back in June.

The documentary titled “Jake and Charice” follows the coming out journey of the Kapamilya singer and how his decision to become a transgender man has changed his life.

While he is very much honored for the recognition, Jake Zyrus admitted he was actually hesitant to show his vulnerable side when the documentary was shot.

“I was still scared to show my vulnerability, especially sa showbiz. Minsan ang hirap ipakita 'yung weakness mo sa tao because you’re supposed to look strong, you’re supposed to always look happy. Parang kailangan since public figure ka, kailangan laging perfect 'yung nakikita nila,” he admitted in an interview with Monster RX 93.1 on Wednesday.

Despite this, the singer said he is happy that he was able to open up about his mental illness through the documentary.

“I think isa 'yun sa pinakagusto kong part kasi kahit paano, nai-share ko, nai-open ko ng konti 'yung issues ko regarding depression, bullying. We talked about those as well. 'Yun din 'yung naging malaking parte ng buhay ko,” he said.

“Hindi pa rin naman siya tumitigil. Hanggang ngayon nandiyan pa rin iyan. Isa 'yun sa gusto kong mapag-usapan. 'Yun ang logic na gusto ko mabago hindi lang dito sa atin kundi sa ibang place din na kahit na public figure tayo, we are still human. We are all the same,” he added.

Despite his initial reservations, Zyrus said he was happy to bring honor to the Philippines once again through the project.

“I always say naman na whatever it is na naa-achieve ko, siyempre I am a Filipino. Siyempre they are from other countries, the first thing na maiisip nila is where I come from. I am a Filipino. I am really happy na kapag nangyayari 'yung mga ganung recognition, dinadala mo 'yung Pilipinas. I try to bring honor to the Philippines,” he said.

The documentary was produced by the Tokyo-based NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation) and Documentary Japan in association with NHK Enterprises, and co-produced by ABS-CBN.

“Jake and Charice” premiered in Japan in November 2019.