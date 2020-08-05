WATCH: PH trailer of ‘Still 2gether’ featuring ‘With a Smile’

Win Metawin and Bright Vachirawit reunited in the sequel to the hit boys’ love series ‘2gether.’ GMMTV/Dreamscape Entertainment

MANILA — With Filipino dubbing and a local theme song, the sequel to the hit Thai series “2gether” will surely feel closer to home for fans from the Philippines.

That much was evident in the first Philippine trailer of “Still 2gether,” released on Wednesday, a week before its August 14 simulcast via iWant.

The five-episode sequel will also air on Kapamilya Channel every Friday starting August 15.

Aside from dubbing, the Philippine airing of “Still 2gether” features Eraserheads’ “With a Smile” as its theme song, as performed by lead star Bright Vachirawit.

As seen in the trailer, “Still 2gether” sees the deepening relationship of partners Tine (Win Metawin) and Sarawat (Vachirawit), but not without challenges, including a long-distance setup.

The series’ simulcast with Thailand marks a first in Philippine television, according to local partner Dreamscape Entertainment.

“2gether,” the original series, is credited with helping the widespread popularity of the boys’ love (BL) genre among Filipinos, prompting a wave of local productions including ABS-CBN’s own “Hello, Stranger” and IdeaFirst’s “Gameboys.”