WATCH: Gerald Anderson surprises mom with pickup truck

Evangeline Opsima, Gerald Anderson’s mother, reacts to the actor’s surprise: a new pickup truck. YouTube: Gerald Anderson

MANILA — Gerald Anderson may be apart from his mom indefinitely amid the coronavirus pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped the actor from surprising her with no less than a pickup truck.

In Anderson’s latest vlog released on Monday, he shared with his followers a video of his mother’s reaction upon receiving the vehicle in General Santos City.

Anderson, the lead star of “A Soldier’s Heart,” is currently in lock-in filming for the Kapamilya Channel action drama.

“Ang nanay ko ang isa sa pinaka motivation ko sa buhay ko, para mas pagbutihan ang trabaho. So iyong kaunting request niya, binigay natin,” Anderson said.

Anderson’s mother, Evangeline Opsima, initially appeared cautious about receiving a bouquet without knowing first who had sent it. But when the car came into her view, she realized almost immediately who was behind the surprise.

“Son, thank you very much,” she said, crying. “I really appreciate it. It’s not my birthday. I’m very surprised... I love you, son.”

“You know, RJ, how much I love you. This is too much, son. I’m just asking for multicab, I don’t need a fancy car yet. Thank you very much, RJ. Thank you, son. I love you.”

