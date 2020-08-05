Sharon Cuneta launches online show on YouTube

MANILA -- Sharon Cuneta on Tuesday launched her online show "The Sharon Show" on her YouTube channel, Sharon Cuneta Network.

For her first episode, Cuneta talked about COVID-19 as she told her viewers what they must do while the country is battling the pandemic.

"Aside from staying at home, maybe we should really follow the rules. Wear your mask please. ...Remember lagi rin pong maghugas ng kamay ng 20 segundo," Cuneta said.



She also reminded everyone to be safe, be kind and to keep praying.

"It's time to hold on to the higher power we believe in. This is something we can not fight as human beings and just to give us a little hope also, our God is bigger than this virus," Cuneta shared.

According to Cuneta, her online show will include lifestyle tips, her favorites and other personal things about her.

Aside from being a hit recording artist and box office star, Cuneta is also known for her hosting skills, with her long-running musical-variety show "The Sharon Cuneta Show."