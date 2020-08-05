‘Nakikita kita, bayani’: Actors gather for heartfelt tribute to health workers as COVID count balloons

Angel Locsin, Iza Calzado, and Anne Curtis were among the actors who participated in the video tribute to health workers amid the coronavirus pandemic. Facebook: AKTOR

MANILA — Delivering a heartfelt letter to health workers amid the coronavirus pandemic, dozens of actors gathered virtually in a tribute released Wednesday, as Metro Manila reverted back to stricter lockdown measures upon the urging of the medical community.

AKTOR, the newly formed organization of Filipino acting professionals, penned the moving message, read aloud by several actors in a black-and-white video.

“Ilang beses man kaming gumanap na doktor at nurse, hindi namin matutumbasan ang laki ng kontribusyon ninyo sa bayan, lalo na ngayong panahon ng pandemya,” the group said.

“Kami sa AKTOR ay nagpapadala ng liham pag-ibig para sa lahat ng ating health workers sa frontlines — ang aming mga bayani. Alam naming hindi sapat ang mga salita, pero ito na muna sa ngayon. Titindig kami para sa ‘yo. Maraming salamat sa lahat.”

The tribute included the likes of Angel Locsin, Anne Curtis, Dingdong Dantes, Marian Rivera, Piolo Pascual, Jodi Sta. Maria, and Angelica Panganiban.

Notably, Iza Calzado, a coronavirus survivor who has time and again expressed her gratitude to health workers who attended to her, tearfully closed the video as she said, “Abot-langit ang pasasalamat namin sa ‘yo.”

The tribute from AKTOR was released only days after the medical community appealed to the government to re-impose the stricter quarantine measures in the capital region, as coronavirus cases in the country ballooned past 100,000.

The appeal, while heeded by the Duterte administration, was met with critical statements from the President, who accused health workers of drumming up a “revolution” and reminded them not to “demean” the government.