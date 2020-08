MANILA -- Actor Tony Labrusca is now sporting a new look.

Not only did Labrusca get a buzz cut, but he also dyed it brown, as seen in a social media post on Sunday.

Labrusca is one of the stars of Black Sheep's ongoing boys' love series "Hello, Stranger." He is also part of the new series "Cara Y Cruz" with Julia Barretto.

In a previous interview, Barretto said that they are scheduled to start shooting "Cara Y Cruz" this month.