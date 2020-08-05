Jake Cuenca responds to netizen's claim celebrities don't feel effect of pandemic

MANILA – Jake Cuenca did not let a comment of a netizen pass after the latter claimed that celebrities like him are more privileged during this time of the coronavirus pandemic.

The comment came after Cuenca disagreed with a statement made by Senator Cynthia Villar about how the local medical community should just step up in a time of crisis instead of appealing to place Metro Manila under stricter lockdown measures.

“Ma'am 'wag natin baliwalain ang trabahong ginagawa ng mga health care workers natin, sila nga ang nagbubuwis-buhay para sa 'tin lahat ngayon pandemya. Dapat silang pasalamatan,” Cuenca said of Villar’s statement.

One follower of Cuenca, however, called him out and said: “Di niyo ramdam ang hirap ng mga Pinoy dahil may mga ipon kayong mga artista.”

The Kapamilya actor responded to this saying: “Yes, savings that we also use to help our frontliners, Kapamilyas and other Filipinos who are need.”

Rather than trolling, Cuenca told the netizen that “maybe you should put your energy into helping other people instead.”

The government on Tuesday placed Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal and Bulacan under a modified lockdown from August 4 to 18 to arrest community transmission of the virus as cases continued to surge.

The Philippines as of Tuesday logged another record-high number of daily virus cases at 6,352, raising the nationwide total to 112,593. Of this number, 2,115 patients died, while 66,049 recovered.