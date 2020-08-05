From summer MMFF to Netflix, Alex and Xian’s ‘Love the Way U Lie’ finds new release venue

Xian Lim and Alex Gonzaga are first-time co-stars in the romantic comedy ‘Love the Way U Lie’. Viva Films

MANILA — “Love the Way U Lie,” the big-screen romance starring Alex Gonzaga and Xian Lim, has found a new venue for release after its premiere was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Viva Films production was one of the entries in the inaugural Metro Manila Summer Film Festival (MMSFF), which was originally scheduled in April and which has since been cancelled.

Organizers have since announced a fresh batch of participating films in its traditional Christmas festival.

On Wednesday, Viva Films announced that “Love the Way U Lie” will instead be available for streaming on Netflix, starting August 20.

Paparating na ang love triangle na ikaloloka niyo! ❤️ Love The Way U Lie, a Netflix Film starring Alex Gonzaga, Xian Lim, and Kylie Verzosa. Streaming on Netflix ngayong August 20! pic.twitter.com/zYUZ7buQzp — VIVA Films (@VIVA_Films) August 5, 2020

It follows the success of other Viva offerings on the platform, notably the two-year-old “Through Night and Day” which became a chart-topper on Netflix in July.

Directed by RC delos Reyes, “Love the Way U Lie” tells the story of a clairvoyant woman (Gonzaga) who helps a widower (Lim) move on by being the medium of his late wife (Kylie Verzosa).