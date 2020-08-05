FDCP chair Liza Diño sinagot ang mga paratang ng MMDA, film producers

MAYNILA — Punto por puntong sinagot ni Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) chairperson Liza Diño ang lahat ng isyung binabato sa kanya

Una niyang sinagot ang pagpapatalsik sa kanya ni Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairman Danilo Lim bilang miyembro ng Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) executive committee dahil sa isyu ng tangkang pagsulot niya sa event.

"We submitted a position paper in 2017, yes I will admit to that coz we were responding to the call of stakeholders of that time. It went through a process, nagkaroon ng meeting in October 2017, the committee resisted and we respected it, that’s it."

Pangalawa, ang isyu sa Netflix. Sa Facebook post ni Erik Matti, tinawag niyang misleading ang post ni Diño na inaanunsyo ang pag-acquire ng Netflix sa ilang pelikulang Pilipino.

Nilinaw din ng mga producers na kanya-kanyang lapit at benta sila sa Netflix para mapasama sa platform ang kanilang pelikula.

Ayon kay Diño, hindi niya inaangkin ang tagumpay na ito.

"We bridge them to the stakeholders. If that was misunderstood,

I apologize but that was not the intent."

Ang latest na isyu, ang paglabas ng hinaing ng mga film producers kay Senate President Tito Sotto laban sa joint administrative order ng FDCP, DOLE at DOH na nagre-require sa movie at audio-visual industry na magsumite ng detalyadong mga dokumento ng shooting, taping, live event o audio-visual recordings.

Pinalagan ito ng industry workers, pati ng samahan ng advertising agencies.

"We are very well aware of the limitations of our mandate... We have good intentions, para sa workers ito, maproprotektahan natin sila... I'm sorry if they felt offended by my actions... End of the day, we have one goal, it’s our love for the industry," ani Diño.