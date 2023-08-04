Yves Flores, Gillian Vicencio hope to do movie together

Watch more News on iWantTFC



MANILA -- After starring in their own series, Kapamilya love team partners Gillian Vicencio and Yves Flores want to do a movie together.

"Ang dream talaga namin ni Gillian ay magka-mopvie kami na kaming dalawa. Kasi si Gillian ay galing siya sa movie eh. So dream ko na magka-movie kami together," Flores told ABS-CBN News at the sidelines of a media conference for their series "ReTox 2 Be Continued."

"Ako rin kung bibigyan ako ng chance sana mas makasama ko pang magtrabaho si Yves. Kasi 'tol, ilang beses ko sinabi sa iyo, hinahangaan talaga kita sa acting. So gusto ko pang makita kung ano 'yung kaya niya or kung ano 'yung ipapakita niya sa mga tao. Sana dumami pa po 'yung projects," Vicencio added.

The love team of Flores and Vicencio started when they became part of the hit series "2 Good 2 Be True" with Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.

Now, they are the lead stars of their own series, the spinoff "ReTox 2 Be Continued," which streamed its first episodes on ABS-CBN Entertainment's YouTube channel last Tuesday.

Directed by Paco Sta, Maria, the new series now focuses on the love story of couple Red (Flores) and Tox (Vicencio).

Joining Vicencio and Flores in the series are Mercedes Cabral, Earl Ignacio, Migo Valid, and Kate Yalung.

The fourth episode of "ReTox 2 Be Continued" will be available on Friday at 6 p.m.

