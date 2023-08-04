Screengrab from Star Cinema's YouTube channel

MANILA – Star Cinema has released the first trailer teaser of the much-anticipated comeback film “A Very Good Girl” of ABS-CBN prime actress Kathryn Bernardo.

Fans on Friday got a glimpse of the movie of Bernardo, who will be sharing the screen for the first time with Golden Globes nominee Dolly de Leon.

Based on the short clip, the Kapamilya actress’ character appears to have tapped De Leon to pretend as her mother.

The film will be exclusively released in theaters beginning September 27.

Last July, the two actresses wrapped up the filming of the movie, which was directed by Petersen Vargas.

Aside from Bernardo and de Leon, “A Very Good Girl” also stars Jake Ejercito, Angel Aquino, and Chie Filomeno, Donna Cariaga, Gillian Vicencio, Ana Abad Santos, Kaori Oinuma, Althea Ruedas, Nathania Guerrero, and Nour Hooshmand.

Written by Marionne Dominique Mancol, the film will have Carmi Raymundo as the creative manager and Daniel Saniana as the creative supervisor.

"It's such an honor because I will be working, she agreed to work with me, with the one and only Ms. Dolly de Leon. For sure marami akong matututunan sa kanya. I can't wait to meet her again… What a great honor na gumawa at nabigyan niya ako ng oras," Bernardo said earlier.

