Watch more News on iWantTFC

For many years, Asian actors were given very few opportunities in Hollywood to work.

And when they were hired, not only were they often cast as inconsequential or sidekick characters, but they also had to play repetitive model-minority roles.

The industry shift to be more inclusive happened in recent years. But the pressure to offer positive representation only for the community remained.

“Shortcomings” is a step in another direction where Asian American characters have flaws and are allowed to have growth.

In short: They represent people we may know in real life. Based on the graphic novel by Adrian Tomine, the movie tells the story of a struggling filmmaker whose own unacknowledged loneliness affects his life and the people around him.

"I didn't want to be too consumed with that while filming," said Justin H. Min on playing a flawed character. "I didn't want to get too [much] in my head about how this character is going to come across. I tried to just stay in the truth of the moment."

Being able to play roles with flaws or unlikable moments was a privilege not automatically enjoyed by talents of color.

Movies like “Shortcomings” fearlessly claim a space only enjoyed by other artists who’ve always been allowed to play complicated characters.

Min, who also starred in “The Umbrella Academy,” “Beef,” and “After Yang,” explains how he related to his character.

"At the beginning of my career, I was really hyper-critical about a lot of things. And you realize that a lot of that criticism comes from a place of insecurity," he said. "Ben can seem a certain way, but he's that way because at the end of the day, he is someone who's in a lot of pain.

Ally Maki, who’s also a standout in the Apple TV+ series “The Big Door Prize,” plays Miko, a woman who explores her own identity away from a long-term relationship.

"I think 'Crazy Rich Asians' and all of those amazing projects really opened the door for us," she said. "And now, we always say we're not a monolith. There's so many different stories and characters we can explore."

The movie features a strong ensemble cast including Filipino-American actors Jacob Batalon and Mike Cabellon.

Filipino-American actors Jacob Batalan and Mike Cabellon also star in Sony's new film "Shortcomings." (Courtesy: Sony's "Shortcomings")

"Shortcomings" is directed by Randall Park. The movie also stars Sherry Cola.