MANILA -- Actress Ruffa Gutierrez turned to social media to share her heartfelt birthday message for her firstborn, Lorin, as she turned 20.

Posting beautiful snaps of Lorin taken by Alan Segui, Gutierrez took the opportunity to share some life lessons to her daughter.

"I can’t believe you’re 20 today!! Time flies, indeed. You woke up this morning in disbelief that you’re not a teenager anymore. Yes, Lorini pie. Life can be complex and daunting at times, but it’s also full of surprises. Try. Take chances. You’re a strong, determined, courageous young lady with a lot of faith. Enjoy your youth and not having to pay the bills… for now," Gutierrez wrote.

"Here’s wishing you faith, courage, and commitment to succeed in all walks of life. Know that your entire family will hold your hand and support you in all of your endeavours. Fly high my baby girl. May all of your dreams and aspirations come true. Always be good. Always pray. Happy birthday, Lorin. I love you sooo much. Your forever love, Mommy."

Lorin is Gutierrez’s daughter with her former husband Yilmaz Bektas. Aside from Lorin, Gutierrez and Bektas have another daughter, Venice.

In May 2021, Lorin decided to become an actress like her mom when signed with Viva Artists Agency to manage her showbiz career.