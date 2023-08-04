LISTEN: New version of 'Iron Heart' theme by SB19's Pablo, Josh

MANILA -- The lyric video for Pablo and Josh Cullen of P-pop giant SB19's new version of "Sino Ka Ba," the theme song of ABS-CBN's hit action drama "The Iron Heart," has been released.

The video for the track, which has English and rap parts, is now available on the official YouTube channel of Star Music.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

SB19's loyal fans, collectively known as A'TIN, once again expressed their support for their idols as #SinoKaBa and PABLOxJOSH TheIronHeartS2OS became trending topics on microblogging site Twitter on Friday.

Meanwhile, "The Iron Heart" lead actor Richard Gutierrez expressed his gratitude to SB19 for recording the song.

"Sino Ka Ba" was composed by Rox Santos, Jeremy G and Jonathan Manalo, who is also the producer.

"Idol Philippines" season 2 champion Khimo Gumatay was the first to record "Sino Ka Ba" last year.

Directed by Richard Arellano and Lester Pimentel Ong, “The Iron Heart,” which is now on its second season, airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

Related video: