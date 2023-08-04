MANILA - Rising Gen Z star and dancer Gela Atayde with her Legit Status crew are dancing their way to the top of the World Hip Hop Dance Championship 2023 in the United States.

According to Star Magic, Atayde’s crew landed first place in the preliminaries and will be heading to the semifinals.

Hundreds of dancers representing 55 nations took on the stage in Phoenix, Arizona to compete in the 2023 World Hip Hop Dance Championship early this week.

Atayde along with Legit Status are representing the country in the international stage.

The crew also finished as first runner-up in the Megacrew Division of the 2023 Philippine Hip Hop Dance Championship.

Atayde is the daughter of Sylvia Sanchez with husband Art Atayde.