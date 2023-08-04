Bea Alonzo on Domic Roque: 'He is walking green flag'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- "Sabi ng mga tao sa comment box, he is a walking green flag daw."

This is how actress Bea Alonzo replied when asked of what she thinks are the traits of her fiancé Dominic Roque that make him a good husband.

"Alam mo ang unang-una diyan, sobrang maalaga ni Dom sa akin. Hindi ako nakaranas nang ganitong pag-aalaga noon. Sa totoo, binibigyan niya talaga ako ng pahinga sa maingay at magulong mundo. He is like my calm amidst all the storms. He's my refuge, every time," Alonzo told members of media early this week at her launch as the 2022 Census of Agriculture and Fisheries celebrity endorser.

"Halimbawa, nagkakaroon ako ng bad days sa trabaho. Hindi naman maiiwasan 'yon or I'll get stressed out, I look forward to talking to him or seeing him because I know everything will be alright," she added.

Two weeks after Roque asked for her hand in marriage, Alonzo said she is still over the moon.

"Hanggang ngayon ninanamnam ko pa. Hindi pa rin ako makapaniwala. At saka kinikilig ako kapag tinatawag ko siyang fiance," she said.

Asked if there were changes in their relationship now that they are engaged, Alonzo said: "Mas naging in love lang kami sa isa't isa. Parang sa totoo lang kasi siyempre four years na kaming dating.' Yung official two, o three years, ' di ko na maano, pero four years kaming dating. So parang akala ko wala nang mas i-in love. 'Yun pala totoo pala ang glow mo kapag may ring ka na, kapag mayroon ng commitment, kapag ni-level up niyo na 'yung relasyon niyo," Alonzo said.

"Kasi kapag boyfriend-girlfriend mayroon pa ring option na may breakup. It's always an option. But kapag ni-level up niyo 'yung relationship niyo such as being engaged or committed to be married, parang lahat pala full package minamahal mo siya. Kahit 'yung mga kahinaan niya, kahit 'yung flaws niya ay mamahalin mo rin. It's like how you love your family. You have this sort of sense of protection and sense of security, kaya mas in love," Alonzo added.

Alonzo announced her engagement with Roque last July 19.

