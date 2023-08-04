Home  >  Entertainment

Banda ni Kleggy performs new single 'Bahay Kubo' on 'Showtime'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 04 2023 03:25 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The OPM group Banda ni Kleggy opened ABS-CBN noontime program "It's Showtime" on Friday with their brand new track "Bahay Kubo."

The five-piece act also performed their hit "Discolamon" and the OPM classic "Your Love."

After their production number, the band members even gamely danced to the viral "Mini Miss U" song. 

Aside from promoting their upcoming gigs, the band also teased that they will be releasing more songs soon.

"Abangan niyo rin po ang mga bagong ire-release namin na mga kanta soon. Stream our songs available in all digital platforms," vocalist Kleggy Abaya said.

Read More:  Banda ni Kleggy   It's Showtime   Bahay Kubo   Kleggy Abaya   Discolamon  