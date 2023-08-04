Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The OPM group Banda ni Kleggy opened ABS-CBN noontime program "It's Showtime" on Friday with their brand new track "Bahay Kubo."

The five-piece act also performed their hit "Discolamon" and the OPM classic "Your Love."

After their production number, the band members even gamely danced to the viral "Mini Miss U" song.

Aside from promoting their upcoming gigs, the band also teased that they will be releasing more songs soon.

"Abangan niyo rin po ang mga bagong ire-release namin na mga kanta soon. Stream our songs available in all digital platforms," vocalist Kleggy Abaya said.