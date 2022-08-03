What Robredo sisters told Jodi Sta. Maria in letter

Jodi Sta. Maria shares a letter she received from former Vice President Leni Robredo’s daughters. Instagram: @jodistamaria

MANILA — Jodi Sta. Maria shared Wednesday a letter she received from the daughters of former Vice President Leni Robredo, whose presidential bid the actress actively campaigned for in the May elections.

Sta. Maria shared a photo of the letter — signed by Aika, Tricia, and Jillian — on Twitter, tagging their accounts as well as Robredo’s.

“Magandang umaga! I’ve got mail,” she said, thanking the sisters. “Hello po, Mama @lenirobredo.”

In the letter, the daughters of Robredo expressed gratitude to Sta. Maria for supporting the campaign of their mother. Parts of the message read:

“Ang mga Pilipinong kagaya mo ang tunay na lakas ng ating kampanya — nag-aambagan para sa ikaaangat ng lahat; nagbabayanihan para sa kolektibo nating kinabukasan; pinagbibigkis ng iisang pangarap para sa isang pamumunong matino, mahusay, matapat, at makatao.

“Dahil kasama ka naming lumalaban araw-araw, tiwala kami: Kayang-kaya nating maabot kahit ang pinakamatayog nating mga pangarap. Muli, maraming salamat at mabuhay po kayo!”

Sta. Maria was one of many showbiz personalities who endorsed Robredo, notably despite her ties with another presidential candidate, Sen. Ping Lacson, the father of the actress’ former husband, Pampi Lacson.

While Sta. Maria did not appear on stage at sorties of Robredo and her running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, she participated in house-to-house campaign efforts for the tandem.

Following her deafeat in the presidential elections, Robredo launched the non-government organization and volunteer network Angat Buhay, named after her program as vice president.