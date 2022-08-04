WATCH: Updated TV5 station ID now includes 'Showtime'

The hosts of ‘It’s Showtime’ appear in TV5’s station ID. Screenshot

MANILA — TV5 on Thursday released an updated version of its latest station ID, this time including the mainstays of the ABS-CBN noontime program “It’s Showtime.”

Themed “Iba Ang Saya Pag Sama-Sama,” the station ID was originally released in the first week on July 1, featuring personalities from its programming lineup. Among those included were ABS-CBN shows being broadcast on TV5 under the two companies’ blocktime partnership.

Kapamilya stars seen in the music video included the cast of “ASAP Natin ‘To,” “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” “2 Good 2 Be True,” “A Family Affair,” “Love in 40 Days,” and the upcoming “Mars Ravelo’s Darna.”

At the time, “It’s Showtime” had yet to be simulcast on TV5. The announcement of its back-to-back airing with “Tropang LOL” came a week later. On July 16, “It’s Showtime” debuted on TV5, in addition to its current broadcast platforms A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and iWantTFC.

The arrival of “It’s Showtime” on TV5 was finally reflected in the network’s updated version of its station ID, released through its social media channels on Thursday.

Depicted all-smiles as they played “piko,” the variety show’s hosts were complete: Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis, Vhong Navarro, Ogie Alcasid, Jhong Hilario, Karylle, Amy Perez, Teddy Corpuz, Jugs Jugueta, Ryan Bang, Jackie Gonzaga, and Ion Perez.

“It’s Showtime” airs weekdays and Saturdays at 12:45 p.m.