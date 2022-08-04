Showbiz veteran Sharon Cuneta attended the premiere night of Fil-American comedian Jo Koy's film "Easter Sunday" in Hollywood, California last August 2.

On her Instagram updates, Cuneta uploaded photos and video clips taken from the premiere night held at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

Cuneta also attended the after-party where she was able to meet the film's stars and other guests.

In the Steven Spielberg-produced movie, Jo Koy stars as a man returning home for an Easter celebration "with his riotous, bickering, eating, drinking, laughing, loving family, in this love letter to his Filipino-American community."

The movie features an all-star cast that includes Jimmy O. Yang, Tia Carrere, Brandon Wardell, Eva Noblezada, Lydia Gaston, Asif Ali, Rodney To, Eugene Cordero, Jay Chandrasekhar, Tiffany Haddish and Lou Diamond Phillips.



Last year, Cuneta revealed that she was heartbroken after missing the opportunity to be part of "Easter Sunday."

Cuneta was supposed to fly to US for the film but didn't make it after her COVID-19 test turned out to be positive.

