Paolo Gumabao shares thoughts on being part of 'Darna'

MANILA -- Actor Paolo Gumabao feels it is a great responsibility to be part of the much-awaited series "Mars Raveo's Darna."

"Darna was the show that I used to watch as a kid. So being part of the show ay napakalaking resopnsibilidad sa akin." Gumabao said at the media conference for his August 20 episode of "Maalaala Mo Kaya."

"Siyempre since malaki rin 'yung tiwala na ibinigay ng mga boss sa atin, ng boss sa ABS-CBN sa atin, ay mas lalo lang tumaas at lumaki ang responsibility natin. So siyempre kailangan nating suklian ng hard work," he added.

Producer JRB Creative Production announced that Gumabao will be part of the "Darna" series in February.

In a previous Instagram post, Gumabao said he will play Noah Vallesteros, which was originally to be portrayed by Kiko Estrada.



Gumabao’s most recent series was the inspirational drama “Huwag Kang Mangamba,” which concluded in 2021.

“Darna,” which stars Jane de Leon and directed by Chito S. Roño with Avel Sunpongco, also stars Janella Salvador, Zaijian Jaranilla, Joshua Garcia, and Iza Calzado as the first Darna.

The Kapamilya series is scheduled for release across ABS-CBN platforms on August 15.

