Alexa Ilacad and KD Estrada share photos of their first day in New York. Instagram: @alexailacad, @kdestrada_



Screen couple Alexa Ilacad and KD Estrada appear to be enjoying their first time in the US together by touring New York, going by sweet photos they shared on Thursday.

On Instagram, the tandem dubbed “KDLex” posted snaps taken at various tourist attractions, including the iconic Times Square and the Brooklyn Bridge.

There was no hiding their affection for each other, as Ilacad and Estrada posed holding and facing each other, hugging, and holding hands.

“Exploring New York,” Ilacad simply captioned her post.

Estrada, meanwhile, described himself as a, “Tito of NYC.”

Ilacad and Estrada are in the US for “Beyond the Stars,” a concert series celebrating the 30th anniversary of their talent agency Star Magic, with stops in New York City on August 6, San Francisco on August 12, and Los Angeles on August 14.

Several other homegrown talents of ABS-CBN will perform at the concert, including the likes of Kim Chiu, Zanjoe Marudo, Belle Mariano, Donny Pangilinan, Andrea Brillantes, and Maymay Entrata.

While they have been open with their affection for each other, Ilacad and Estrada, who met as celebrity housemates in “Pinoy Big Brother,” have yet to confirm being officially a couple.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC