Thai actor Mario Maurer (right) joins Witwisit Hiranyawongkul (left) as he plays some songs to celebrate the 15th anniversary of queer movie 'Love of Siam.' Screenshots from Maurer's Instagram account.



The actors of the queer movie "Love of Siam" Mario Maurer and Witwisit Hiranyawongkul have reunited to celebrate the film's 15th anniversary.

In an Instagram post, Maurer shared a clip of Hiranyawongkul singing in front of fans of the show. Maurer also wore the same shirt he was wearing as Tong in the film.

In 2007, "Love of Siam" gained critical acclaim for its queer storyline about Tong and Mew (Hiranyawongkul).

The boys' love genre later gained popularity in Thailand with the "holy trinity" love teams of Tay Tawan and New Thitipoom for "Dark Blue Kiss" along with Off Jumpol and Gun Atthaphan for "Theory of Love" and Singto Prachaya and Krist Perawat for both "Sotus" and its sequel "Sotus S."

The Philippines caught up with the genre in 2020 with the series, "2gether," led by Win Metawin and Bright Vachirawit.

